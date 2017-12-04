Watch: Amazing video of Donegal island named best place in the world to kayak

Umfin Island, which lies four kilometres off the coast of Gaoth Dobhair, is one of Donegal’s many hidden gems.

And it’s in the news this week after being named the most amazing place in the world to go kayaking.

As you can see from this video, Umfin Island offers kayakers the chance to go under the island!

There’s a 300m long tunnel which meanders beneath the island, and cuts straight through its centre.

The island was selected as the best place in the world to go kayaking by Red Bull.

The Red Bull guide said: “The tunnel is just big enough to fit a kayak and it includes a 40m section of complete darkness. But you need very calm water to kayak here – anything over a one-metre swell could ruin the trip. You need calm seas and lots of lights.”

Thanks to Donegal’s kayaking expert and mountaineer Iain Miller for this fantastic video.