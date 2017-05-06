VIDEO: Another Donegal gorse blaze takes a grip, this time in Letterkenny

This was the scene in Letterkenny late on Friday night as a gorse fire swept through an area of Crieve Glebe on the outskirts of the town.

Fire fighters worked to try and bring the fire under control. The blaze broke out close to a number of houses.

Earlier in the day, fire crews from Killybegs, Donegal town and Glenties were called to deal with a gorse fire in Frosses.