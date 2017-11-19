WATCH: New video premiered in Boston showcases Donegal and north west

Representatives from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council have showcased the North West of Ireland as a prime location for inward investment to key decision makers in Boston and have premiered a new video promoting the region as the gateway region to Europe, UK and Ireland.



The Ireland North West Showcase Event was held in the State Room of one of Boston's tallest buildings, 60 State Street, where civic leaders Ulster University, NW Regional College, Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Council officials joined representatives from 15 local companies in selling the region to an audience of business owners and investors.



Those in attendance heard from Council CEOs, Seamus Neely and John Kelpie about the unique advantages of doing business in the North West of Ireland, a region making significant progress in creating jobs, reducing unemployment and a favourable destination for the location of global companies.



The event also premiered a new video, jointly commissioned by both councils, to showcase the region as place to live, work and do business.



Seamus Neely, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, said the delegation were in Boston to both find and share opportunity.



"We are here to share and highlight the value of the proposition that is available by doing business in the North West," he said. "We have a unique offering as a cost competitive region with great potential and we are focused on delivering on it.



"Today's engagement is for the mutual benefit of our two regions, we want to both find and share opportunity.



"We have travelled here as a collaborative partnership, representing our entire offering of government, community and education.



"Both Councils have recently reviewed their functions of local government and our competencies are now aligned for social, cultural and economic benefits."



John Kelpie, Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, told the large attendance that the North West was a growing region full of opportunities for Boston businesses.



"We are delighted to be back in Boston with 15 dynamic young companies," he said.

"Ireland North West, centred in the Derry-Letterkenny City region, is exceptionally well placed as an investment hub for business and global companies seeking to establish a gateway to both EU and UK markets.



"We are an area renowned for its rich tourism, its culture and its heritage offerings with an established reputation as a compelling investment proposition.

"Our region offers significant cost advantages compared to the rest of Ireland, UK and most of Western Europe as well a young, well-educated workforce making the case for investment clear and compelling."



The Ireland North West Showcase Event is one of several networking engagements the delegation is attending during their week in Boston, other events include an Invest NI Breakfast event and the climactic Golden Bridges conference at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Centre on Friday, November 17th.



The travelling delegation includes companies from the digital tech, education, agri-food sectors and creative industries who are aiming to source business in US export markets.



Among the companies from Donegal in the Ireland North West delegation are Aniar Cumhacht Teoranta; Algaran Teoranta; O'Donnell's Bakery; Silver Birch Gallery; Meastoiri Domhanda Teo; Eilis Galbraith and DS Environmental Services Ltd.

While AE Global (formerly Allpipe Engineering); The Clinical Translational Research and Innovation Centre (C-TRIC); ActionSense Ltd; Makematic; NeuroConcise; O'Neill's Irish International Sports Co Ltd; Troll Inc; and Type 40 Creative from Derry & Strabane are also taking part.