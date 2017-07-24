WATCH: No ordinary 'Mundy' on Arranmore as ferry gets a guest skipper

Well-known Co. Offaly singer Mundy, who was one of the main headline acts at this years Swell Festival off the Donegal coast on Arranmore, arrived in style on the island after driving the ferry himself.

The “July” and “Galway Girl” hit singer was enjoying the trip onboard the “Blue” ferry service to the island and was even handed a turn on the steering wheel by the ferry’s skipper.



Mundy was among a host of top live acts that rocked the popular Swell Festival over the weekend.