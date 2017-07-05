WATCH:This Donegal singer packs a punch!

When it comes to being in the spotlight, World boxing championship contender Jason Quigley is more used to being in the ring than on stage.

But, during the Donegal Town Summer Festival on Saturday, the North American title holder wowed the crowd when he was invited to hit the stage of the legendary Goats’ Don’t Shave for a rendition of their classic anthem, “The Hills of Donegal”.

Jason switched his normal hits for a musical hit and showed he packs a punch when it comes to singing as the crowd joined in at the event in Donegal town.