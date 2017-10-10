VOTE - DONEGAL DEMOCRAT SPORT: Which was the best performance in sport this week

What was the best performance in sport in Donegal in the past week?

Our poll will run until 12 noon on Thursday, so get voting now for one of these:

- James Boyle, captain of Ireland's amputee team who performed so well at the EAFF European Championships in Turkey.



- Ronan Curtis, who played for Ireland U-21s against Norway and Israel in Euro qualifiers.

- Cory Gallagher - scored all five goals for Keadue Rovers against Erne Wanderers in the Donegal League on Sunday.

- Glenfin Reserve team, winners of the Intermediate B county title following their victory over Milford.

- Karl Lacey - outstanding performance for Four Masters in relegation play-off against Ardara in Fintra on Saturday.



- Milford - winners of Donegal Intermediate Championship after defeating St. Naul's in the final on Sunday.





- Milford AC, who won the men's team event at the Donegal Novice Cross-Country Chamionships for first time ever.

- Naomh Conaill U-16s - winners of southern regional title after a great battle with local rivals Ardara.