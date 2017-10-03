DONEGAL SPORTS POLL: What was the top sports performance of the week in Donegal?

SPORTS POLL - YOUR CHANCE TO DECIDE

This week we begin a new feature to decide the Sports Performance of the Week.

Voting will be open until 12 noon on Thursday when we will announce the winner.

This week's contenders include Amy Boyle Carr and Tyler Toland, who both played a number of games for the Ireland U-17 team;

Ronan McKinley who played for the Ireland U-15s against Brazil;

Young 11-year-old Alex Hughes from Inver who competed at the Winmau World Masters  in England and had an amazing 156 finish;

Naomh Conaill, who came back from the dead against Gaoth Dobhair, to reach the Donegal senior county final.

Eamon McGee, who was outstanding for defeated semi-finalists Gaoth Dobhair

Barry Griffin, who was very influential in steering St. Naul's to an Intermediate Co. final

Caitriona Jennings, who was overall winner in the East Donegal Half Marathon

Setanta, who defeated Ballela from Down to reach Ulster Club semi-final