POLL: The race is on to find Donegal's best pint

After our recent social media campaign to help us find out where the best pints of Guinness are locally, which had a terrific response from all corners of the county, it is time see who will be crowned Donegal's best.

It’s clear that many people are passionate about supporting their local pubs and we had over 30 bars mentioned and we are now running a poll of the top ten as nominated by you.

Thanks to our loyal readers who made dozens of worthy nominations in the search and we will announce the winner next week.

So, if you know where the coolest pint is in the coolest county then get voting and best of luck to all the nominee’s!