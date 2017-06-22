Poll

POLL: The race is on to find Donegal's best pint

Ten finalists in the running for the honour

By eamonn McFadden

Reporter:

By eamonn McFadden

Email:

editoial@donegaldemocrat.com

POLL: The race is on to find Donegal's best pint

Bonner's Corner Bar, Ballybofey

Susie's Bar, Moville

John Joe's Pub, Kilcar

The Cottage Bar, Letterkenny, 

Biddy O'Barnes, Barnes, Donegal Town

McCafferty's Bar, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

Whoriskey's of Cashelard, Ballyshannon

Teague's Bar, Ardara

The Forge, Donegal Town

Sharkey's Bar Annagry

After our recent social media campaign to help us find out where the best pints of Guinness are locally, which had a terrific response from all corners of the county, it is time see who will be crowned Donegal's best.

It’s clear that many people are passionate about supporting their local pubs and we had over 30 bars mentioned and we are now running a poll of the top ten as nominated by you.

Thanks to our loyal readers who made dozens of worthy nominations in the search and we will announce the winner next week.

So, if you know where the coolest pint is in the coolest county then get voting and best of luck to all the nominee’s!