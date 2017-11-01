Abbey Vocational School notes

Parent/Teacher Meetings

Parent/Teacher meeting will take place after the midterm for 5th year students. The 5th year Parent/Teacher meeting will take place on Thursday, 16th November. In addition, the 1st year students will have their Parent/Teacher meeting on Wednesday 29th November. We encourage all parents to attend, where possible.



Staff Training Day

The final JCT training day for this academic year is on November 16th. There will be no school for students on this day.

Evening for parents of school leavers

The guidance department of the Abbey Vocational School would like parents of school leavers to be present for an evening of discussion on post leaving certificate options. Topics discussed will be the CAO, UCAS, HEAR, DARE, SUSI, scholarships, FET, apprenticeships and working abroad.

Mock Interviews

Mock interviews will take place for Leaving Certificate students will take place on Wednesday, November 22nd at 6.30pm.

Student choices

On February 02, 2018 a subjects talk for the parents of third years and transition year students will take place.

Subjects talk

A subjects choices talk will take place for the parents of present first years on Tuesday, March 01.

Wellbeing

Yoga commenced last week for staff in the school and will continue for the next 4 weeks. Yoga is part of our wellbeing initiative for the school.

Yoga for staff continues every Thursday after school for the next 3 weeks. Yoga is part of our wellbeing initiative for the school. The student wellbeing committee have been working hard over the past few weeks on improving our school environment, they have designed and displayed our wellbeing wall which is situated in the main assembly. They have also displayed a welcoming board with all 14 languages that are represented within our student body. Our committee have plans for many more projects in the coming weeks. Well done to Mikaela McConnon who was the winner of our Wellbeing poster competition.



Irish Department

On 7th November, the Irish Higher Level classes will see ‘An Trial’ in the Abbey Centre, Ballyshannon. The production is being completed by a past pupil of the school, Seamus Campbell. ‘An Trial’ is a drama on the Higher Level course and is part of the Leaving Cert syllabus. “The play is set in 1960’s Ireland and follows Máire Ní Cathasaigh on her relentless journey through life. When the young, vulnerable girl falls pregnant to a new school teacher in the area, Pádraig MacCarthaigh, even her own mother disowns her and her ‘leanbh tabhartha’. Máire has no option but to travel to Dublin to create a new life for her and her precious child”. (see www.abbeycentre.ie for more)

Guidance Department

Can all Leaving Cert students ensure they have submitted their Mock Interview application form and CV to their guidance teacher as soon as possible please. In addition, St. Angela’s College, Sligo (school of NUI Galway) will hold a careers talk in the library on Wednesday, 08th November at 2.40 p.m. If you are interested in attending the talk please let your guidance counsellor know during class this week.

Wellread Award Winners

The PDST Wellread National Award aims to promote the development of a reading culture in school communities towards supporting the personal and academic development of our young people.

As part of this the Wellread committee held a Halloween short story and poetry competition for our First and Second years.

The winners were 2nd year short stories: 1st Savannah Timoney, 2nd Eva Jichi and 3rd Megan Molloy.

1st year poetry: 1st Sarah Canney, 2nd Ella Bruton and 3rd Conor Reid.

Pictured above are a group of exchange students who are currently visiting the Abbey Vocational School.

TYs

Musical

The sound of ABBA’s greatest hits can be heard ringing through the corridors of the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town this November as students prepare for their production of ‘ABBEY MIA!’ a musical set to the music of ABBA.

The AVS has developed a reputation for staging exciting and enjoyable musicals over the past number of years with productions such as Oklahoma!, Scrooge and last year's outstanding production of Hairspray. Building on the success of recent years the Transition Year students of 2017 are busy putting the finishing touches to their production. The leading cast is drawn from the TY year group and they will be ably supported by a chorus of students from other year groups.

Rehearsals have been taking place since early September under the watchful eye of the production team Ailish McIntyre (Director), Eileen Carr, Claire Doherty, Tara Gallagher (Musical Directors) and Julianne Murphy and Karla Gallagher (Choreographers). Students not appearing in the show have been drafted in to help out with the show working in PR, set construction and design, stage management and hair and makeup. This is truly a whole school production. TY students Anna Riebeling, Tia Quinn, Sarah Mc Neely and Viktor Smus have been working together on painting the sets for the school's upcoming musical. The four students have been working hard and the sets are coming along very well. The musical will take place in the Bosco centre on the 14th, 15th and 17th November. You can purchase tickets from the office and the assembly area at break and lunch. Adult tickets are: €10 and a child is: €7.

Public Speaking Workshop

Alan Devine returned this week for his second public speaking class. He has over twenty years’ experience as an actor therefore, he is not fearful of speaking in front of a crowd. Alan will complete two more workshops with other TY classes on: 27th and 28th November. All TY’s will receive a cert of completion for their end of year portfolios. In addition, this workshop is vital as it will benefit them in writing a speech in their Theatre and Stage classes.

Céilí

TY students have been learning the Céilí with Ceilí dancer Clement Gallagher in the library every Thursday. The dance lessons were organised by the Irish Department. The students are thoroughly enjoying learning the dance and have been having great fun with Clement.

Mini companies

TY students have been planning Mini companies organised by the Enterprise and Business Department. A big selection of companies have been formed and the students are now developing the companies which they look forward to show casing at the school’s Christmas fair for the students and teachers.

TY Athletics Coaching

Several TY students helped organise and coach the 1st years Athletics Sports Hall competition which was held in the school gym. The students did a great job at teaching the 1st year’s new skills as well as coaching 1st years from the AVS who competed on the day.



Sports

Girls Active

The final week of girls active will take place this week and it will start again after mid-term.

Athletics

The first-year Sports Hall Athletic competition took place in the gym on Monday; the first years competed against five other schools in a series of events between track and field. Well done to both the girls and boys team who finished in the top two and now qualify for the county championships; the final will be held in Dungloe. Thank you to all the TY students who helped and congratulations on an excellent run event. Training continues every Tuesday after school for all age groups and cross-country training is on Friday at lunch time. Good luck to Rachel Gallagher and Leo Carey-McDermott who are both competing in the All Irelands in Athlone at the weekend.

Camogie

Well done to the Camogie team who played on Thursday 26th October. The AVS girls travelled to Convoy Centre of Excellence where they played St Catherine’s and St Columba's in a blitz. The girls lost against Killybegs 2-1, 0-1. It was a tough game but the girls had a great defence line with Katie Timoney and Roisin Feeney making excellent blocks. Abbie Chambers made excellent saves and it was her first ever camogie game. In addition, the girls had a great game against St Columba’s, winning 1-1, 0. New players Rachel Gallagher and Ciara Gillespie had great games and it was also there first time playing.

Boys Gaelic

Senior boys’ Gaelic training is every Tuesday after school at 4pm. This year they will be coached by Mr Leyden and Mr Griffin. U16 boys’ Gaelic training will continue every Wednesday after school. The team will be managed by Mr Carty and Mr Lafferty this year. Good luck to the boys who will play Glenties on Friday. U14 boys Gaelic football training is every Thursday 3:30-4:45pm. Please ensure to bring runners, a warm top, water and a gum shield.

Golf

The golf was postponed this week and there will now be a competition instead the second week after midterm.

Girls Gaelic

U14, U16 and U20 girls training will continue after school every Tuesday 4-5pm and every Friday for circuits, 3:30- 4:30pm and it will be coached by Ms Rooney. All age groups will train together. The U14 league will begin after Christmas. The U16 girls will have their second game on the 10th November against Gairmscoil Chú Uladh. They will also play Deele College. The U20s are up against Séan Maguire first and they will also play St Catherine’s Killybegs on the 13th November, Carndonagh on the 23rd November and Coláiste Ailigh on the 30th November.

Boys’ basketball

First and second year boys’ basketball training will be every Friday 3:30 - 5:00pm. U16 and Senior boys’ basketball training will be every Monday 5:30 – 7.00pm. The U16 boys had their first game on Thursday the 26th October. They had a great opening with Shane Meehan scoring a few baskets in the opening quarter.

Well done to the Abbey Vocational U16 boys who played St Muredach’s Ballina on Thursday at home. The boys had a good game with Shane Meehan scoring two baskets in the opening minute. Benny Murphy’s Mayo side had a good defence line but that didn’t stop Thomas White and his excellent runs. Ballina’s Spanish student (no 10) continued to make things difficult for the AVS boys, but the boys never gave up and kept up there had work. The boys had an overall great performance but unfortunately didn’t secure the win. The final score was 28 baskets to 22.

Hard luck to the AVS senior boys who travelled to Carrick on Shannon on Friday to try to take home a win. The boys had a slow start but they continued to work hard. Eoghan Curly and Darragh Griffin lead the team. The Leitrim team were out on top until the AVS boys came back in the third quarter. They had a great performance in their second half. Unfortunately they didn’t take home a win. The final score was 54 - 42.

Girls Basketball

Training continues every Monday and Thursday after school for U16s. 1st and 2nd year girls training is every Wednesday after school in the school gym. Good luck to the U19 girls who play Loreto Mullingar away.

Girls Gaelic

U14, U16 and U20 girls training will continue after school every Tuesday 4-5pm and every Friday for circuits, 3:30- 4:30pm. The U14 league will begin after Christmas. The U16 girls will have their second game on 10th November against Gairmscoil Chú Uladh. They will also play Deele College. The U20s are up against Dean Maguire first on 7th November and they will also play St Catherine’s Killybegs on 13th November, Carndonagh on the 23rd November and Coláiste Ailigh on the 30th November.