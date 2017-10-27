Donegal vigils for Savita Halappanavar

Vigils are being held in Donegal and across the country on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar.

On Saturday, Inishowen Abortion Rights Campaign is holding a vigil at 7pm in The Diamond, Carndonagh; and Abortion Rights Campaign Donegal is holding a vigil at 7pm in the Market Square, Letterkenny.

Galway Pro Choice had extended an invitation to people across the country to mark the anniversary with a candlelit vigil.

Professor Peter Boylan, former master of Holles Street Maternity Hospital, last week told the Oireachtas committee on abortion that Ms. Halappanavar died as a consequence of the Eighth Amendment.

“We come together to mark the fifth anniversary of the passing of Savita Halappanavar, and we remember the women who have died since her passing also,” Cathleen Shiels, spokesperson for the Inishowen ARC, said. “We think of the families of those lost women and we hope they are able to find peace.

“The Eighth Amendment is indiscriminate; whether you are experiencing complications in a planned and welcomed pregnancy, like Savita; or experiencing a crisis pregnancy - the Eighth Amendment prohibits access to timely and compassionate abortion services,” she said.

She said healthcare professionals can only intervene when there is a risk to the life, as distinct to the health, of a pregnant woman.

Ms. Shiels said, “Savita deserved better, we all do. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.”