Abbey Vocational School notes

Parent/Teacher Meetings

Our third year students Parent/Teacher meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 25th. We encourage all parents to attend, where possible.

Staff Training Day

The final JCT training day for this academic year is on November 16th. There will be no school for students on this day.

Leaving Certificate discussion for parents

On November 6th, parents of Leaving Certificate students are asked to attend a discussion on school leavers, CAO, UCAS, HEAR, SUSI and DARE. Scholarships, apprenticeships will also be discussed and studying abroad.

Mock Interviews

Mock interviews will take place for leaving certificate students on November 22nd at 6.30pm.

Subjects talk for 3rd year and TY students

Parents of third and transition year students are asked to be in attendance at a discussion on subjects on February 6th, 2018.

Subjects talk for first year students



A discussion on subjects for the parents of first year students will take place on May 01, 2018

Amber Flag

The Abbey Vocational School was awarded the Amber Flag and this flag was raised on Friday last which was the final day of our Mental Health week. The awarding of the Amber Flag is to schools who are due recognition for the effort and commitment they have put into generating greater understanding and awareness of mental health issues. The school have introduced many programmes and incentives such as;

Mental Health Week and Health Promoting School.

Senior Prefects and TY mentoring.

Tree of Hope and Amber Flag notice board.

AVS Positive Mental Health Video.

First Year Céilí Dancing

The first year students will be participating in a céilí dancing workshop with Clement Gallagher on Friday, 27th October. The year group will be divided up on the day to partake in the workshop.

Art

The opening of the Annual Súile na nÓg Art Exhibition at the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny took place last Friday. Approximately 40 students from the AVS have work in the exhibition which runs until Friday, 27th October. Work continues on the painting of the sets for the TY musical 'Abbey Mia'.

Countdown

New Countdown numbers are now on the TV screens. Place all entries in the box at main office. The competition will run weekly until Easter. Countdown is a maths based challenge and Junior and Senior students can participate which will ultimately allow them to partake in the semi-finals and then a final round. The more times you enter, the more chances you have of being selected for the semi – finals. The winners are in with a chance to win Shop Local Vouchers. Please visit the TV screens in the assembly and canteen area weekly for the challenges and more information on Countdown.

MS Readathon

We encourage all students involved in this year’s MS Readathon who are involved to continue with their efforts. Well done so far.

Halloween Competition

The English Department are running a 1st Year Halloween poetry competition and a 2nd Year Halloween short story competition next week. The poems can be any length and students can decorate them. Their work will then be displayed later in the week. Three entries from each class will be selected and an independent adjudicator will select the overall winners. Please give your entry to your English teacher by Wednesday, 25th October. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for each year. Best of luck to all students.

Wellbeing

Yoga commenced this week for staff in the school and will continue for the next 4 weeks. Yoga is part of our wellbeing initiative for the school.

Irish Department

On 7th November, the Irish Higher Level classes will see ‘An Trial’ in the Abbey Centre, Ballyshannon. The production is being completed by a past pupil of the school, Seamus Campbell. ‘An Trial’ is a drama on the Higher Level course and is part of the Leaving Cert syllabus. “The play is set in 1960’s Ireland and follows Máire Ní Cathasaigh on her relentless journey through life. When the young, vulnerable girl falls pregnant to a new school teacher in the area, Pádraig MacCarthaigh, even her own mother disowns her and her ‘leanbh tabhartha’. Máire has no option but to travel to Dublin to create a new life for her and her precious child.” For more information see www.abbeycentre.ie.

Guidance Department

Can all Leaving Cert students ensure they have submitted their Mock Interview application form and CV to their Guidance Teacher as soon as possible please. In addition, St. Angela’s College, Sligo (school of NUI Galway) will hold a careers talk in the library on Wednesday, 08th November at 2.40 pm. If you are interested in attending the talk please let your guidance Ccunsellor know during class this week.

Poster Competition

www.tacklebullying.ie The Tacklebullying.ie poster competition is for post-primary students to create posters which raise awareness, provide support to other students and tackle bullying. Enter by the 6th November and win fantastic prizes! You can find all the resources you need for the competition by visiting www.tacklebullying.ie.

Transtion Year Students

Musical

Wednesday and Thursday dance rehearsals will take place from 6-8pm and Sunday from 2-5pm. Rehearsals during the mid-term break will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday all day. We encourage all students involved to attend.

Public Speaking Workshop

Alan Devine returns next week to deliver his public speaking class. Alan delivered four highly exciting workshops to our TY students last year. He has over twenty years’ experience as an actor therefore, he is not fearful of speaking in front of a crowd. Alan will complete three more workshops with other TY classes on: 25th October and 27th & 28th November.

Céilí Dancing

TY’s are still actively enjoying their céilí dance sessions with Clement Gallagher every Thursday. A huge thank you to Clement for all his hard work.

ETB Enterprise 2017

Ten TY students along with Ms Mogan visited LYIT for the ETB Enterprise 2017 on Wednesday, 18th October. Twenty-one schools partook and each team had to develop a product. The product was then judged in a Dragon’s Den-type set up. Teams were given a business mentor and an LYIT business studies student to guide them throughout the day. Entrepreneur Stephen Maguire from Donegal Daily spoke to participants in the morning on entrepreneurship success and failure. Another entrepreneur, Katie McGloin, the founder of the award winning KT Clothing Company and a student at Donegal ETB School Magh Éne College, Bundoran, spoke to participants on how to pitch a business idea.

The judges found it very difficult to pick an outright winner due to the high standard of work presented to them. Finn Valley College, Stranorlar who are this year’s winners. Second place went to Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Arranmore Island, while Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny came third. Well done to our students who participated we are proud of your involvement!

Further information and photos of the day can be found on Donegal ETB’s website (www.donegaletb.ie). Photos from the day can be seen on our school Twitter page. (www.donegaldaily.com)



Young Americans

The Young Americans will return this year for a three-day workshop in January from 26th - 28th. “The International Music Outreach Tours were created by The Young Americans® in 1992 to bring music back into schools, opening doors of discovery for the musical talents of young people. Since the first group of Young Americans stepped into a high school gymnasium in Florida in 1992, their Music Outreach programs continue to lead the way, creating the largest music education movement in the world.

Music brings people together for many purposes: teamwork, respect, accomplishment, caring, self-discipline, a sense of self-worth, and much more. Their youth programs have touched lives in nearly all 50 states and beyond including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Ukraine, Gibraltar, Spain, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, China, Japan, and South Africa.

On average, each year the Young Americans visit over 200 communities and work with over 52,000 students from kindergarten to high school. Their signature workshops continue to inspire youth, empower teachers, and strengthen education systems across the globe” (see www.youngamericans.org for more information).

We hope as many students as possible will get involved this year. Registration will open in the coming weeks.

John Paul II Awards

Well done to the following students Philip Myres, Shaun Campbell, Margherita McHugh, Aidan McHugh, Cliodhna Thomas, Rebecca Caldwell, Ella Duffy, Cathal Feeney, Elizabeth Mackel, Mark O’Driscoll, Molly Quinn, Mia Reynolds and Matthew Wilson who were presented last week with their Pope John Paul ll Guild awards last week.

The Pope John Paul II Award was created to commemorate the late Pope John Paul II who was so committed to young people and who had such belief and confidence in them. The Pope John Paul II Award is for young people between the age of 16 and 18. The Award is non-competitive, flexible and voluntary and requires an ongoing commitment

Gold Award requirements

To achieve a Gold Award participants must complete the following:

Gold Award Activities

Requirements

Parish Involvement:

1 hour per week x 20 weeks

Social Awareness:

1 hour per week x 20 weeks

Personal Reflection:

Top-Ups:

6 hours



Sports

Atheltics

First year students are participating in trials for our Sports Hall Athletics team. The top 12 boys and girls will represent the school at the Donegal Regional Competition next week - October 23rd . Training continues every Tuesday after school for all age groups.



Cross Country

Cross country training is on Friday at lunch time. We encourage all interested to attend.

Good luck to Rachel Gallagher and Leo Carey McDermott who are both competing in the All Irelands on 28th October.

Boys Basketball

First and second year boys’ basketball training will be every Friday 3:30 - 5:00. U16 and senior’s boys basketball training will be every Monday 5:30 – 7.00. Good luck to the U16 boys who take on their first match next week on 26th October at home to Ballina.

U19 boys will also play their first game of the league this week, they will play Carrick on Shannon on Friday, 27th October.

Girls Basketball

1st and 2nd girls’ basketball training continues every Wednesday from 3:30-500pm.

U16 and U19 training continues every Monday from 4.00-5:30 and every Thursday from 3:20-5:00. U19 girls will play Loreto Mullingar in the cup on 27th October.

Girls Gaelic

Girls GAA teams will continue to train every Tuesday from 4.00pm-5:15pm. Please bring runners, a warm top, water and a gumshield. The next U16 game will be against Garimscoil Chú Uladh, Ballinamore on the 10th November. The U20’s will start their league on the 20th November when they play away to St Catherine’s, Killybegs.

Boys Gaelic

Senior boys Gaelic training is every Tuesday after school at 4.00pm. The boys will play Collaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon on the 23rd October in Ballyshannon.

U16 boys Gaelic training will continue every Wednesday after school. They will play Glenties Comprehensive on the 27th October.

U14 boys Gaelic football training is every Thursday 3:30-4:45pm. Please ensure to bring runners, a warm top, water and a gum shield

Camogie

The girls Camogie team continue to train Friday at Lunch. Girls from 1st - 6th year will play in the Ulster Blitz on the 26th October, in the Donegal center of excellence in Convoy. If the girls are successful they will progress to the Ulster semi finals in November.

Boys Soccer

U15's will train every Tuesdays after school. Their coach this year will be Mr McHugh. They will have a game against St. Columba’s, Stranorlar Thursday, 9th November.

