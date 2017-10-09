Parents Association Annual General Meeting 2017

The AGM of the Parents’ Association takes place on Tuesday night, October 10th at 8pm in the Library.

Staff at the school encourage parents to attend on the night. Staff would also like to thank all parents who have been part of the Parents’ Association over the years and deem their contribution to their school as being invaluable.

Staff Training Day

The final JCT training day for this academic year is on November 16th. There will be no school for students on this day.

Talk for Parents

A talk will be given by the organisation Jigsaw on Wednesday, 11th October at 7.30 pm in the School on 'Supporting Young People's Mental Health.' This workshop is for parents, guardians and those interested. All are welcome to attend. All parents welcome.

School leavers information evening

On Tuesday, October 17th at 7pm an information evening will take place. Subjects discussed will include information on CAO, UCAS, HEAR, DARE, SUSI (Grants), Scholarships, FET, Apprenticeships and Studying Abroad. Parents of Leaving Certificate parents welcome.

Mock interviews

On Wednesday, November 22nd an evening mock interviews for Leaving Cert Students will take place at 6.30pm. This evening will be held for the benefit of Leaving Certificate students.

Subject choices for 3rd year and TY

On Tuesday, February 06, 2018 a subject choices talk will take place for the parents of present 3rd years and Transition Year students. The target audience for this talk will be parents of third year and TY students.

Subject choices for 1st year

On Tuesday, May 01, 2018, a subject choice talk will take place for the parents of first years parents.



Countdown

Countdown returns with even more challenges for our students. The competition will run weekly until Easter. Junior and senior students can participate which will ultimately allow them to partake in the semi-finals and then a final round. The more times you enter, the more chances you have of being selected for the semi–finals. The winners are in with a chance to win Shop Local Vouchers. Please visit the TV screens in the assembly and canteen area weekly for the challenges and more information on Countdown.

Study Skills

Michael Bond will be in the school on Monday, 9th October to deliver a Study Skills seminar to all Leaving Certs. The study skills guru and motivator Michael Bond is known to many for his exploits on the sideline of hurling pitches the length and breadth of the country, having brought the Offaly Hurling Team of 1998 to All Ireland success. However, his skills extend far beyond the GAA grounds of the nation, he is also widely acknowledged for his skills of communicating with young people. The seminar focuses on motivating students on timetabling study for maximum results.

Student Council

The Student Council had their first meeting on Thursday, 5th October. The following students are members of the council: 1st year – Rion Carr and Orlaith Conaghan, 2nd year – Caitlin Ward and Shane O’ Driscoll, 3rd year – Hannah Crawford and Hugh O’ Donnell, TY- Aoibhe Timoney, Cliodhna Dunleavey, David Keaney and Wiktor Smus, 5th year – Aine Mc Gowan and Curtis Roper and 6th year – Roisin Ward and Shaun Kennedy. We wish them well for the academic year 2017/2018.

Guidance Department

IT Sligo will host its Open Day on Thursday, 19th October. This is an excellent opportunity for 5th Years to see what the Institute has to offer. A bus will leave from the school for interested fifth year students. Time of departure will be confirmed next week.

In addition, The North-West Regional College, Derry are visiting the school on Friday, 20th October. There will be a talk from 2.40 p.m. until 3.20 p.m. for Leaving Certs. Please let your Guidance Counsellor know if you wish to attend the talk.

Ecumenical Service

Our whole school Ecumenical Service took place on Tuesday, October 3rd at 11.15 am. This was a wonderful event where our whole school united for the opening of the school year. We would like to thank the staff and students involved in the smooth running of this event and all our students who participated by reading. We would also like to extend a warm thank you to our priests and ministers who were involved in the service.

Streetwise

Our first year students took part in an alcohol awareness programme over three days this week. This programme was delivered by a group called Streetwise and was a follow on from work done in Primary schools. Students were very engaged in the programme and feedback was very positive. Thank you to those who delivered the programme.

MS Readathon

First year students received a MS Readathon pack from their English teacher last week. We are delighted to take part in the 30th MS Readathon, which encourages children to open a wonderful world of adventure and imagination through reading for a great cause. MS Readathon is the perfect opportunity to encourage your children to read and the AVS is running it this year! We encourage all our students who are involved to continue with their efforts.

Wellbeing

A positive notice board is now established near room 10 which will contain uplifting quotes, positive school achievements and wellbeing activities. Keep on an eye on the board throughout the year. Ceilí dancing with Clement Gallagher was on all day Thursday in the library for a selection of 1st year students. Some students already had dancing experience therefore, they assisted our newcomers. All enjoyed it. Next week is Mental Health Week and we have many positive mental health activities lined up for the week including drop everything and walk, sing for your mental health, study skills sessions, yoga, relax and read and many other such sessions.

Spanish

Spanish Club started again this week on Monday, 2nd October 2017 in Room 1 with Ms Mc Nulty. All first year’s welcome. Last year was a huge success and we hope to see the same numbers as this year.

Debate Club

The AVS are recruiting any first-year students who are interested in joining a debate club. Students who are interested may give their name to their English teacher or Ms Murray. We will have more details to follow soon.

LCA Trip

The LCAs will attend a cinema trip on Monday, 9th October with Ms Mc Partlan. They will be viewing the new film ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle” the sequel to ‘Kingsman: Secret Service’ as part of their LCA course.

TY’s

Musical

Wednesday and Thursday dance rehearsals will take place for ‘Mammia Mia’ from 6-8pm. The Sunday dance rehearsals have been cancelled. On Wednesday music rehearsals will take place from 3:30-5:30pm. All rehearsals will take place in the library unless stated otherwise.

Road Safety Road Show

The Safety Road Show will take place in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on Tuesday 10th October. The Donegal County Council will host this event; it offers young people the opportunity to learn about the consequences of poor driving behaviour on the roads. The show hopes it will have a positive influence on young people and help to keep them safe on the roads in the future.



Public Speaking Workshop

The TY students will participate in a public speaking workshop next Thursday 12th October. Alan Devine will return this year to deliver the workshop; Alan has delivered four highly exciting workshops to our TY students last year. He has over twenty years’ experience as an actor therefore, he is not fearful of speaking in front of a crowd. The TY’s said last year they really enjoyed the interactive class. It will be of great benefit to this year’s TY’s in preparation for the musical. The dates are as follows: 12th & 25th October and 27th & 28th November.

Ger Carey – Standup Comedian

“Ger Carey is a hilarious stand-up comedian and is presenting a show for TY students on Wednesday, 11th October in the Balour Theatre, Ballybofey. Over forty students will travel to watch the show next week. By secretly observing his subjects in their natural habitat, such as leaning on lampposts, in chippers, outside chippers, in shopping centres and sitting on any kind of steps, Ger has uncovered the weird and frightening world of the teenager! The aim of the show is to get teenagers to laugh at themselves and appreciate the differences of others”. (www.hawkswell.com). This trip will assist students in their English course and teach them how confidence is important in life and not just when you’re on the stage!

Law Course

James Fahy returned this week to the school to deliver a workshop to Transition Year students. James Fahy, a Barrister, from Galway presented his 'Law Education for Schools' course to our students over the course of the day on Thursday and Friday. The students learnt a variety of definitions used in the legal system and about how the legal system works in Ireland. They were also given information on a sample legal case and were set a challenge based on this. On the second day, the students received information on a second case. The students spent Thursday afternoon in Donegal Town Court House and they enacted the Trial.



NUIG Open Day

NUIG Galway hosted its successful Open Day on Friday, 6th October on campus. The Open Day was an excellent day for TY’s to see what the university has to offer. Students experienced the campus in the Bailey Allen and visited many stalls the University has to offer. They spoke to current students and staff and explored what the NUIG has to offer. A huge thank you to Ms Mc Morrow for organising the trip.

TY Activities

TY active leisure activities continue this week. TY (a) are participating in aqua aerobics in the Mill Park Hotel. TY (b) will be surfing in Bundoran. TY (c) will be relaxing in yoga and TY (d) are completing a self-defence class. Each class takes part in the activity for three weeks before rotating to the next.

Sports Lunchtime Activities

There are a number of sporting activities organised daily during lunchtimes. All students are encouraged to get involved. Everyone can participate in uniform but are advised to change into runners. The following activities are planned until Halloween:

Monday with Mrs. Regan & Mr. McLoone

Indoors: 1st & 2nd Year Girls Gaelic

Outdoors: 3rd Year Soccer

Tuesday with Ms. Rooney & Mr. Hegarty

Indoors: 1st Year Boys Soccer

Outdoors: Senior games

All-Weather pitch: Hurling with Mr. O'Neill

Wednesday with Mr. Daly & Mr. Gorman

Indoors: 3rd Year Soccer

Outdoors: 2nd Year Soccer

Thursday with Mr. Mc Hugh & Mr. O Donnell

Indoors: 1st Year Soccer

Outdoors: 2nd Year Soccer

Friday with Mrs. Gallagher & Mr. McLoone

Indoors: 1st & 2nd Year Girls Games

Outdoors: Senior Games

Track: Cross-Country Training

U-19 Hurling

A South Donegal Combined Schools Hurling team involving students from Abbey VS and St. Catherine's VS Killybegs competed in the county U-19 blitz in Convoy on Monday, 2nd October.

The team put it in a great performance with wins over Buncrana and Dungloe. They were beaten in the final against Letterkenny Combined Schools by 4 points, however, both the South Donegal and Letterkenny teams will now progress to compete in U-19 Ulster Colleges’ Competitions. Training continues every Tuesday at lunchtime.

Athletics

First year students are participating in trials for our Sports Hall athletics team. The top twelve boys and girls will represent the school at the Donegal Regional Competition on October 23rd. Training continues every Tuesday after school for all age groups. Cross-country training is on Friday at lunchtime.

Girls Basketball

Training continues every Monday and Thursday after school for U16s with Ms Carr. 1st and 2nd year girls training is every Wednesday after school in the school gym with Mr Mc Hugh.

At 11:00am on Wednesday in the AVS gym the U16’s Abbey girls played Ballinamore; they had a great opening with Sophie Carr scoring the first basket. The Abbey girls had a strong base line with Lucy Clinton, Aoife Greene and Katie Timoney each scoring a basket in the second quarter to help them take the winning position going in to the third quarter. The offence for the AVS girls remained calm and controlled with Aoife Greene completing some great runs on the day. The Ballinamore girls continued to play with a tight man-to-man defence. Both teams had strong and fast drives; the final score was Abbey 33 baskets, Ballymore 22. Well done to our U19 girls Basketball team who also played Ballinamore on Wednesday. Our U19's won 43 - 20.

Boys Basketball

First and Second year boys’ basketball training will be every Friday in the school gym from 3:30-5.00pm. It is great to see such big numbers at training. In addition, U16’s and U19’s training will take place every Monday from 5:30 – 7.00pm in the school gym.

Girls Gaelic

U14’s, U16’s and U20 girls training will continue after school every Friday, 3:30- 4:30 pm and it will be coached by Ms Rooney. All age groups will train together. Please ensure students bring runners, a warm top, water and a gum shield. The U14’s league will start after Christmas. In addition, The U16’s girls’ first game will be against St Catherine’s Killybegs on Friday, 13th October. They will also play Deele Collage and Gairmscoil Chú Uladh.

The U20s are up against Killybegs on the 13th November; their first away game of the season. Start time is: 10:30 am. On 23rd November the girls will play away to Carndonagh at 10:45 am. Lastly, on the 30th November they will play at home against Coláiste Ailigh at 10:45 am. Good luck to all the girls.

Boys Gaelic

Senior boys Gaelic training is every Tuesday after school at 4pm.This year they will be coached by Mr Leyden and Mr Griffin. The Senior boys will have their first game of the year away to Ballyshannon in the next coming weeks.

U16’s boys Gaelic training will continue every Wednesday after school. The team will be managed by Mr Carty and Mr Lafferty this year. U14’s boys Gaelic football training is every Thursday 3:30-4:45pm. Please ensure to bring runners, a warm top, water and a gum shield.

The Abbey boys had their first game of the year away to Ballyshannon on Thursday 5th October. They were against the wind in the first half, hitting wide after wide and failed to put a score on the board but they didn’t give up. Oisín Bryson made some excellent saves, he was quick in reaction and wasn’t afraid to dive. Eoin Gorrell scored an excellent goal from a free kick and popped a point over the bar. In addition, Patrick Lynch and Alex McCalmont got substituted on. It was a rough game with a total of 3 red cards shown. The final score was Ballyshannon 5-5 to Abbey 2-5.

Well done to our U14 boys and coaches Mr O Donnell and Mr Mc Loone who had a good win on Thursday the 5th of October away to Coláiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon.

Final score of the game was 3.15 to 2.03 against Coláiste Cholmcille. The game was played in Ballyshannon, it was well contested in the first half with AVS pulling away in the second half.

The boys played very well on what was their first day out. They now play Glenties Comp away on Friday.

Boys Soccer

The senior boys’ first league game will be on the 9th October away to Dungloe.

Golf

Well done to Mr Plunket’s golf team who took part in the first round on Monday 2nd October. The team consisted of: Connor Mc Goldrick (Captain), Sophie Carr, Jaden Mgbam, Jamie Crawford, Victor Joe Mitchell and Odhrán Quinn. The team competed against St. Eunans, Letterkenny and Loreto, Milford.