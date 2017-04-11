LYIT gets a Spring clean
Staff and students help clean up
Staff and students of LYIT at the clean up.
Up to 15 students and staff of Letterkenny Institute of Technology participated in the annual An Taisce National Spring Clean.
The group of staff and students set about organising a clean-up of litter along the Port Road, between the Tesco and Polestar roundabouts on Thursday 6 April. The event was organised in conjunction with Letterkenny Tidy Towns and Donegal County Council.
The clean-up, is one of many events planned by LYIT’s Green Campus team to engage with staff, students and the community as the institute embarks on a bid to earn a Green Flag award.
Members of the college were also present for the recent launch of the 32nd Cleaner Community for Letterkenny which took place in An Grianán Theatre.
