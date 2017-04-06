Donegal student concert in Letterkenny on Saturday

The student concert of the Donegal Music Education Partnership takes place at the Regional Cultural Centre on Saturday.

A host of young violinists, pianists, guitar players, string ensembles and the occasional singer will perform their short pieces, songs and arrangements. Accompanist for the concert is Paul McCarroll of Letterkenny.

The student concert takes place at 4pm, Saturday, April 8th. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to come along for some or all of the concert, which will last under 90 minutes.

Aisling Grier of the DMEP said it will be a very entertaining evening and a celebration of the musical talent in the county.

“We have nearly 500 young people on our books, the great majority getting one-to-one lessons, so this concert is a chance for them to show what they can do,” Aisling said. “It’s a great experience for them to play in a proper auditorium at the RCC in front of an audience.

“It’s informal and good fun for everyone, as well as showing some of the work that’s being done in music around the county,” she said.

The renowned pianist Ivan Ilic, who’s based in France, pictured with Niamh Harkin of Ballyare, Ramelton, during a masterclass at the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny on Monday evening. The masterclass was organised by the Donegal Music Education Partnership, which is holding the student concert at the RCC on Saturday at 4pm.

The concert will begin with some treats from the Donegal Junior Strings Orchestra, conducted by Victor Yelamo, as they play three great favourites – Hunter Chorus (Weber), the Skater’s Waltz (Waldteufel) and William Tell (Rossini).

Another highlight will be cellists Michelle Gallagher and Laura Kealy playing one of the greatest pieces ever written for the instrument, J.S. Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 in G major. Michelle will play the Prelude and Courante, and Laura the Saraband and Gigue.

There’s a real mix of material, from Egon Calleary’s guitar students playing ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ to Emma Burns performing her grade 8 piano exam piece, Dubussy’s ‘Cakewalk’.

There are also primary and preliminary students at the beginning of their musical lives, with pieces like ‘Hide and Seek’ (Quinn) and the popular ‘Duck in the Pond’ (Last).

The Donegal Music Education Partnership is part of the Donegal Education and Training Board. For more information about the concert or about music classes call the DMEP on 07491 76293, see dmep.ie or email musiceducation@donegaletb.ie