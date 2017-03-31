New Irish dance school for Donegal town

The launch of an exciting new Irish dance school in Donegal Town, Scoil Rince Tir Chonaill, will take place on April 25th.

The dance school, which is registered with The World Irish Dance Association (WIDA) is under the creative direction of Sarah Gillespie. Sarah, who is the founder of the hugely successful, nationwide children's fitness company, RINKA, says she's really excited to be offering these new classes to both children and adults alike.

“My current RINKA DANCE classes focus entirely on the development of each child and are completely non-competitive,” Sarah said. “They aim to teach kids that dance is fun, regardless of skill or ability. We just dance for the love of it! At RINKA DANCE, kids can blossom at their own pace and it's all about having fun. Scoil Rince Tir Chonaill mirrors all these values when it comes to the welfare of each child, we simply offer competition and grade exams to anyone who may be interested.”

Sarah who is not a fan of the hugely competitive aspect of Irish Dance today said she had to really consider her options before affiliating herself with any competitive organization. "I really wanted to focus on the positive influence Irish dance can have on every child and focus on the fun aspect of dance.” However, she feels that WIDA is a good match for her and is happy to enter kids into their competitions if they so choose. “The values of the World Irish Dance Association are very close to my own - that everyone should be allowed to dance, regardless of age or ability and the emphasis should be on the fun and enjoyment of standing on stage. I stand for an equal chance for every child - not just the extremely talented.”

At WIDA competitions full costume is optional, and while some dancers love wearing the full attire, many dancers choose to wear simple black dresses. The choice is yours! Tradition is very important to us and we happen to think your own hair is lovely just the way it is!”'

WIDA also offers competitions to adults, and embraces the fact that many people want to return to dance in their late 20's, or indeed later, to finish unfulfilled competitive ambitions or simply just to take it up as a fun hobby. “I love the can-do approach to dance WIDA offers – it’s all about fun! But it also offers space for the competitive dancer with European and World Championships held annually. It really is the best of both worlds in my eyes.”

Sarah's classes always focus on encouraging each child for who they are and ensuring they have plenty of laughs and giggles along the way!

“I look forward to bringing this approach into these new classes and being able to offer competition and grade exams in a fun, light-hearted way to those who may be interested. I'm especially excited to get adults back.”

Rinka and Scoil Rince Tir Chonaill classes are held at separate times throughout the week with a wide variety of classes available in both. All classes are held in The Energy Hub, Drumrooske. Contact Sarah on 087 750 9230 for info on either class.