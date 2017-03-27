New guidebook for senior citizens and family carers published

The 2017 edition of Senior Citizen and Family Carer: The Essential Guidebook is now available.

A hard copy of this resource is available free of charge from any Home Instead Senior Care office as well as many libraries; health centres; GPs and chemists throughout the country.

The Essential Guidebook is a comprehensive resource and directory of all types of allowances, entitlements, community services, care options, legal and financial information and an array of other topics that encompass the ageing experience and supports in Ireland.

“Accessing easy-to-understand and accurate information is becoming increasingly difficult in the digital age we are living in. Senior Citizen and Family Carer: The Essential Guidebook has been in production for almost ten years and has become the most trusted and comprehensive ageing resource for older people, family carers as well as healthcare professionals”, said Rosaleen Ferry, Manager of Home Instead Senior Care in Donegal and sponsor of the Essential Guidebook.

The Essential Guidebook is supported by ageing-related charities and organisations including Age Action, Age & Opportunity, Nursing Homes Ireland and Minister of State for Older People, Helen McEntee TD.

“In addition to providing ageing-information, the Essential Guidebook further serves to help families address some of the questions they may have about growing older in Ireland. Every chapter includes a case study showing everyday experiences that older people and family carers can learn from. For example, families can gain insight regarding care options that suit their individual needs or how to go about appointing a power of attorney. The guidebook has been designed to help families make informed, confident decisions to help them either now in the present moment or the future”, continued Enda Bohan.

For a printable pdf copy visit: http://www.homeinstead.ie/family-carer-senior-citizen-guidebook.

To receive a hard copy in the post, email info@homeinstead.ie or call the Essential Guidebook information line on 1890 989 755.