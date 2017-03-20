Nominations sought for 2017 "Mum Of The Year"

Woman’s Way and Beko are calling on the women of Donegal to take part in 2017 Mum of the Year Awards.

The Awards give spouses, children, relatives, friends and community groups the opportunity to recognise and reward the fantastic work mums do for their families and friends.

Open to mums throughout Ireland, finalists will be chosen to attend a special lunch in the summer.



Kathleen Lynch from Lifford, was an Ulster regional finalist in the 2016 awards. The family overcame many personal obstacles which included Kathleen’s diagnosis of cancer. Despite being ill, Kathleen ensured her family was also looked after, also minding her own 90-year-old mother.



The overall winner of the Woman’s Way and Beko Mum of the Year 2017 will win €3,000 worth of Beko home appliances courtesy of the award’s sponsor plus a selection of luxury treats. Each of the regional finalists will walk away with luxury gifts worth €250.



If you know a mum who deserves recognition, complete the nomination form in the current issue of Woman’s Way or log onto www.womansway.ie.

The closing date for entries is May 5, 2017.