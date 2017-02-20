Magh Ene College Notes: February 20th, 2017

Magh Ene College to take part in the first annual Cycle Against Suicide





On Friday February 17th, students and teachers from Magh Ene College turned their school community orange for mental health awareness as part of Cycle Against Suicide’s first annual #SchoolsGoOrange day. Simultaneously schools around the island of Ireland turned orange to spread the message that "It's OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help". #SchoolsGoOrange aims to drive mental health awareness and promoting help-seeking behaviour in second level schools across all 32 counties. Magh Ene College hosted a Civies Day with an orange theme. The school was a hive of activity on the day with students taking part in a variety of activities including an art competition, orange dress up competition, a photo-booth along with props including a selfie screen and face-painting - there were even buns with orange butter icing available in the canteen. Students and staff members got into the spirit of the day wearing orange items of clothing. Well done to all the students who got involved in all the activities and a special word of thanks to Mrs. McLaughlin and Mrs. Patton who organised what was a wonderful day in the school.

Participation in #SchoolsGoOrange part-fulfils the requirement for the prestigious Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador School Award presented to schools that demonstrate excellence in the promotion of mental health. “We are really looking forward to taking part in #SchoolsGoOrange”, said Catriona McLoughlin, teacher at Magh Ene College. “It was fantastic to be part of a movement that spans all 32 counties, which promotes the crucial message that our mental health and wellbeing, just like our physical health, needs to be cared for and nurtured.” Ms. McLaughlin went on to explain, “Our students worked very hard to prepare for our event type to spread the message, ‘It’s OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help' in our school”. “We’re excited about our first #SchoolsGoOrange day”, said Cycle Against Suicide interim CEO, Colm Hayes. “A special word must go out in praise of the students and teachers who are working so hard to make the vision of #SchoolsGoOrange a reality; they are the beating heart of this special day. These young people represent the future leaders of our country and how they are driving the conversation around mental health in Ireland should give us all great hope.” Mr. Hayes continued, “We hope that through a diverse range of events from bake sales to zumbathons via hurling blitzes we will be promoting the message that ‘It’s OK not to feel OK; and it's absolutely OK to ask for help’, and then, to empower these students to spread this message within their own homes and families. Together, shoulder to shoulder, we can break the cycle of suicide on the island of Ireland.” For more information on this, the 2017 Cycle Against Suicide, or the Cycle Against Suicide Schools Programme, check out www.cycleagainstsuicide.com, search Cycle Against Suicide on Facebook, or @CASuicide on Twitter.

Orange Day Dress Up Competition:

Congratulations to the winners of the Orange Day Dress Up competition. First place went to first year student Niamh Carolan, while Kyle O’Driscoll (TY) and Chloe Nelson (5th Year) came second and third respectively.

Orange Day Art Competition:

Congratulations to the winners of the Orange Day Art Competition in aid of Cycle Against Suicide Mental Health Awareness Day today. First place went to Louise Molloy, whose artwork formed beautiful bunting throughout the school concourse. Well done also to the winners of the runner-up prizes; Pauric O'Reilly and Elodie Voltaire.

Niamh wins at All Ireland Cross Country:

Congratulations to first year student Niamh Carolan on winning silver in the All Ireland B cross country in Dungarvan on Sunday, the 12th February. Niamh led the field from the start and was just pipped in the last 10m.

Ulster Semi-final:

Well done to the Magh Ene College Senior Gaelic football team who represented the school so well yesterday against St. Mary's, Limavaddy, at the Ulster Semi-Final. The team were narrowly beaten on the shortest of margins - with a final score of 1-09 to 2-07. Thanks also to their coaches Mr. O'Flaherty and Mr. Gilmartin.

Student of the Month:

Congratulations to 6th Year student Aisling McSharry on being awarded Student of the Month today and also to Timmy Govorov who received the Most Improved Student award.

Junior Cert and Leaving Cert. Mock Exams:

Best of luck to the Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate students in Magh Ene College as they commenced their mock examinations last Thursday. These exams provide a valuable learning opportunity for all the students involved.

Magh Ene College introducing cashless payment system:

Magh Ene College will shortly introduce a cashless payment system for school activities and charges. A letter providing all details of this system will be forwarded to all parents. This new system 'Way2Pay' allows parents to 'pay by text' instantly on their smartphone's with a few simple clicks. Watch this space for further details!!

Meeting for Parents and Past-Pupils:

A meeting for parents and past pupils was held last attend night (Thursday, 16th February) in the school to discuss the development of sports facilities.

Girls Active:

The seniors girls involved in the Girls Active fitness programme are currently participating in Piloxing. This high energy activity is a fusion of Pilates and boxing moves. The girls attend classes every Monday from 4-5pm. Their instructor is Orla Connolly.

Valentines’ Day celebrations:

Well done to entrepreneurial fifth year students Anna Maya Pawlowski and Hannah Brennan who ran a highly successful enterprise to celebrate Valentine's Day. The girls sold balloons attached to chocolates with beautiful captions to be delivered to loved ones from their secret admirers. Everybody was delighted with the sweet sentiment and it seemed to add greatly to the atmosphere in the school.

Transition Year:

Junk Kouture Regional Finals:

Congratulations to the two entries from Magh Ene College that have been accepted to the regional finals of Junk Kouture. Junk Kouture is an all-island competition that encourages second level students to create unique, original and innovative outfits using only recycled material. Junk Kouture gives young people the unique opportunity to develop new design techniques. We wish the two groups of students; Chantalle Wymbs (and helpers Tara Dolan and Chloe Kilkenny) and Rachel McGee, Caoimhe Delaney and Hannah McNulty the very best as they progress to the next round of this highly competitive event. Thanks also to their Art teacher Ms. McDaid.

TY Film screened at Audi Dublin International Film Festival:

A film directed by TY student Katie McGloin was screened at the Audi International Film Festival today in the Lighthouse Theatre in Dublin today. Katie's film 'Smarties' was shortlisted for the 'Let's Talk About Drugs' Youth Media Awards in conjunction with 'Drugs.ie'. The film stars Jack Buckley, Niall Sheerin & Matthew Duffy. Production Crew included, Katie McGloin, Niamh Creevy, Aine Dillon & Katie Curran. Congratulations to all involved. The film may be viewed at:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDG5iFLC034&t=17s

North West Hospice fundraiser:

Well done to the Transition Year students who raised €722 in aid of the North West Hospice. They made St. Brigid's crosses which were sold in local shops. A huge thank you to all involved. A special mention for Mary Loughlin who made extra crosses and also distributed them to the shops. Hannah Brennan and Darren Sharpe were invaluable in providing the rushes needed to make the crosses. Thanks also to Mrs. Fitzgerald who taught the TY students how to make the crosses.

Transition Year student fund-raise for Epilepsy Ireland:

Well done to all the Transition Year students from Magh Ene College who were involved in fund-raising in aid of Epilepsy Ireland last Thursday, 16th February.