Errigal College Letterkenny School News

Errigal College News



Triathlon

Twelve of Errigal College students, from first to third year have been training hard to take part in a mini triathlon. The three stages include swimming, cycling and running.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday since November, teacher Leanne Wray along with Anthony Sheridan have been leading the group and training them in the Aura Leisure Centre.

The students train alongside a group from St. Bernadette’s and with weeks to go the competition is heating up!

The triathlon will take place on the week of February 13th and we wish all our students the best of luck.

One Good Idea: Bags of Rags

Once again Errigal College have been selected as one of the top 50 teams in Ireland in the ‘One Good Idea’ competition 2017.

The One Good Idea competition, run by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, encourages young people to come up with one good idea that will inspire lifestyle changes in how they reduce, recycle and reuse clothes.

A group of Geography TY students from the school have decided to work on the topic, ‘Greener Fashion’ and are led by teacher Catriona Hasson.

This year the students will focus on ‘upcycling’ old clothes and they’ve named their initiative ‘Bags of Rags’, with the slogan, ‘Why refuse, when you can reuse?’

In the coming weeks the students will be activating their campaign, so we are encouraging everyone to get on and like their Facebook and Instagram pages. Simply follow and like ‘Bags of Rags’, students will be uploading pictures of their designs along with tutorials on how to upcycle.

School Concert

The Parents Association are holding a school concert in Errigal College Gym on Friday February 10th from 8-10pm. There will be a great variety of acts and talent from staff, parents and students. Come along and support!