Were you a winner in the Donegal Town Community Band Christmas Raffle?

Were you a winner in Donegal Town Band Christmas Raffle?



Winners of Donegal Community Band Christmas Raffle were as follows:

1. Solis Lough Eske Castle Overnight stay for two, Kevin Boyle; 2. Quay West €50 Voucher, Fr.Francis McLoone; 3. Gibsons Agri Supplier, Five Bags of Coal, Molly McCarry; 4. Harbour Restaurant €50 Voucher, John McGroarty; 5. Bradley Tyres €50 Voucher, Ellen Campbell; 6. Keown Carpets €50 Voucher, William Wray; 7. Footsteps €50 Voucher, Mary Green; 8. Irene's Fun World, €50 Voucher, Holly Kennedy; 9. Donegal Bay Fuels, €50 Voucher, Sarah O'Donnell; 10. Food Hamper, Christy Cawley; 11. Donegal Plumbing & Heating €40 Voucher, Kathleen Brennan; 12. Toiletries Hamper, Josephine Conaghan; 13. Edge Clothing €30 Voucher, Malcom Henry; 14. Texaco €25 Voucher, Emma O'Donnell; 15. Blàs Restaurant €25 Voucher, Raymond Tierney; 16. Health Food Hamper, Anne Curran; 17. Wall Hanging, Anna Campbell.

Thanks to all those who supported our Christmas Bazzar and Raffle. Also once again a big thanks to all the business from Donegal town and surrounding area who sponsored prizes. The band could not survive without your continued support.

A big Happy 18th Birthday to our Band Leader Shannon Cassidy - a fantastic young lady.