Sunday's weather in Donegal and the week ahead

It will be generally cloudy today, a dull and damp start with patchy outbreaks of rain.

Feeling mild with light winds. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight: Cloud and rain will clear to leave some long clear spells, but it will turn cloudier again with a few showers towards dawn. Quite mild. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Monday: A cloudy start with a few showers will give way to a brighter afternoon with some sunshine. Feeling mild with light winds. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Turning wetter and windier through Tuesday and rain turning locally heavy during Wednesday. A return to colder conditions on Thursday with wintry showers.