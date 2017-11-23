A Trek Through Time images from Donegal County Archives: An Exhibition 

As part of the annual November Explore Your Archive Campaign, Donegal County Archives has made their exhibition ‘A Trek through Time’, available online in English and as gaelige at http://www.donegalcoco.ie/ culture/archives/exhibitions/

This colourful exhibition curated by Donegal County Archives (The Archives Service of Donegal County Council) is a touring exhibition consisting of 12 pull up stands, each based on a collection or theme strongly represented in the County Archives collection.

These are: Arts & the Archives; Donegal Grand Jury; The Railways of Co. Donegal; Schools & Schooling in Co. Donegal; The Joseph Murray Collection; The Workhouses of Donegal; The GAA in Co. Donegal; Exotic and Eccentric Donegal; Donegal Archives of Emigration; Maps of Donegal; Elections & the Electorate; Ladies of Donegal.

The exhibition explores many of the themes and historical events of significance from the past 250 years in County Donegal through original archives such as photographs, letters, posters, official documents, public notices, flyers, maps, plans, memos, notes and newspaper articles, all from the Donegal County Archives Collection.

The purpose of the exhibition is to showcase the variety of interesting and attractive archival collections held by the service and to introduce archival material to as wide an audience as possible, including interested researchers, local people, heritage and history groups, teachers and students and visitors to the county. It aims to increase awareness of local archives and local history and demonstrate their inherent value.

The exhibition is freely available for heritage centres, libraries, public service centres, museums community centres, etc.

For more information, please contact the Archives Service, 074 91 72490 or archivist@donegalcoco.ie To view some of the images from the Exhibition go to : www.facebook.com/ DonegalCountyArchives