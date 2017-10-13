Donegal says ‘Guten Tag’ in Germany 

Twenty-nine Irish tourism companies, including Donegal Tourism, B&B Ireland and White’s Hotels & Tours (both based in Ballyshannon), travelled to Offenbach, near Frankfurt – to take part in a B2B workshop and networking event with leading German tour operators. The event was organised by Tourism Ireland, in a bid to grow visitor numbers from Germany, our third-largest tourism market, in 2018 and beyond.

The delegation from Ireland – which included hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, coach operators and destination management companies – met with German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators, in a bid to convince the influential travel professionals in attendance to include Ireland in their holiday programmes for 2018. Given that travel agents and tour operators continue to be an important booking channel for German holidaymakers, a key element of Tourism Ireland’s strategy is to work closely with the travel trade – both online and offline – in Germany.

Zoë Redmond, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Central Europe, said: “Germany is our third-largest source of visitors, with the latest CSO figures showing growth of almost +4% for June to August. Right now, we are planning a busy programme of promotions for 2018, to continue to build on this year’s growth. Our workshop in Offenbach this week provided an excellent platform to kick-start our promotional effort for next year and to highlight the many things to see and do on a holiday in Donegal and Ireland to influential German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators.”

Pictured above are: Aoife Hickey, The Lake Hotel Killarney; Eugene Maher, Shannon Ferries; Gretel O'Sullivan, The Gleneagle Group; Louise McGee, B&B Ireland; Ronnie Counihan, Renvyle House Hotel & Resort; Sarah Meehan, Donegal Tourism; Alison Deegan, Manor House Hotels & Irish Country Hotels; Gabi Ruebel, Castle Hotel Group; and Robert Hurley, White’s Hotels & Tours, attending Tourism Ireland’s B2B workshop and networking event in Offenbach.