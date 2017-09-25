Donegal hotel Harvey's Point celebrates coveted AA Red star Award

Celebrations are ongoing at Harvey’s Point, following the upgrade of its AA rating from four black stars to a coveted four red stars, making it the only hotel in the North West to receive this highly regarded and respected industry accolade.

Held at Grosvenor House in London today, the AA Awards recognise outstanding excellence in hospitality and the red star is its most supreme accolade for hotels.

Awarded through inspectors’ choice, it is only bestowed to the best hotels in Ireland and the UK that excel in all areas, and offer outstanding levels of quality, service and hospitality. Harvey’s Point now joins an elite group of hotels in the whole of Ireland that have achieved the exclusive AA Red Star status.

AA standards are the most demanding in the industry. When a hotel is recognized by the AA as being of outstanding quality within its classification, it is marked with an award of Red Stars.

Hotelier Deirdre Mc Glone of Harvey’s Point Hotel is delighted with this extraordinary achievement: "Following almost thirty years of welcoming guests to Harvey’s Point, this award is a tribute to our entire team, each of whom plays their part in making Harvey’s Point such a special place to visit.

"It is our collective goal to deliver the highest possible standards of world-class hotel-keeping, blended with authentic Irish hospitality. Winning the prestigious AA Red Star award encourages us to raise the bar even higher, and to look for even more ways to delight our discerning guests," she said.