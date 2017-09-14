A unique challenge on Donegal Bay this weekend

Mountcharles rowing club is hosting a rowing challenge on Donegal Bay this Saturday 16th September, starting at 12.00pm at the Big Pier in Mountcharles.

'Row Donegal Bay' is a 10 or 20km challenge open to all providing you are powered by oars or paddles (canoes, kayaks,skulls,skiff etc).

Mountcharles rowing Club are asking as many people as possible to get involved in this novel event. It is a long distance rowing challenge hosted by Mountcharles Rowing Club with a share of the proceeds going to the RNLI.

Enjoy the spectacular views of Ireland's largest bay, with the majestic scenery of the rugged mountains and coastline of county Donegal and the surrounding counties of Sligo, Leitrim and Mayo with many of its famous peaks visible all while you try their challenging 10km or 20km courses.

On line registration on www.active.com/mountcharles.

For more information follow "Mountcharles Rowing club" on facebook. Michael McGroarty 0872362612; Wesley O'Meara 0872020260; Rosie Meehan 0879034601; mountcharlesrowingclub@gmail. com; registration site; goo.gl/CGRCx; facebook.com/ mountcharlesrowingclub