Mad About Musicals

Fans of musicals will be well catered for in Donegal this week with Letterkenny Music and Drama Group's production of Hairspray at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny and St Columba's College school musical, The Buddy Holly Story, at The Balor, Ballybofey.

Hairspray is one of the most popular, family-friendly Broadway musicals of recent times. Set in Baltimore in 1962 it features Tracy Turnblad, a teenage girl who dreams of dancing her way on to national TV and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. She then uses her success to campaign for equality and try to end the show's policy of racial segregation.

It’s a real feel-good show with instantly recognisable musical numbers, including Welcome to the '60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and The Nicest Kids in Town.

Hairspray opens next Tuesday, November 14th, and runs until Saturday, November 18th, at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny at 8pm nightly. Tickets are available from An Grianán on 074 9120777 or online at www.angrianan.com

Also running from next Tuesday, 14th, to Saturday, 18th November, is The Buddy Holly Story – St Columba’s College school musical at The Balor, Ballybofey. St Columba's have staged their annual school musical at The Balor for the last six years and it’s become an eagerly anticipated highlight of both the school and the theatre's programme.

The Buddy Holly Story does exactly what it says on the tin – it tells the story of Buddy Holly, a bespectacled kid from Lubbock, Texas who became a huge star. Few if any have had as big an influence on popular music as Buddy. Before The Beatles or The Stones ever played a note, Buddy Holly was the guy who changed popular music forever.

Such was and is his influence that it’s easy to forget that it was less than two years between his first hit and his death in a plane crash (alongside Richie Valens and The Big Bopper). During that time he churned out hit after hit after hit and moved the music paradigm away from the solo artist singing songs penned by others to the standard four-piece rock and roll band creating and playing their own music.

The Buddy Holly Story recalls the life of a music icon in a toe-tapping, hand-clapping extravaganza which will have you dancing in the aisles. As you’d expect, it’s packed full of classic songs such as ‘That’ll Be The Day’ ‘Peggy Sue’, ‘Oh Boy’, ‘Everyday’, ‘Not Fade Away’, ‘Heartbeat’, and many, many more.

The Buddy Holly Story runs from Tuesday, November 14th, to Saturday, November 18th, in The Balor, Ballybofey at 8pm nightly. Tickets are available from The Balor Box Office on 0749131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com