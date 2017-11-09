An Taibhdhearc coming to Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair

An Taibhdhearc, in collaboration with the Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance, NUI Galway, is coming to Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair this Saturday and Sunday, 11th and 12th November, with their production of “Dún na mBan Trí Thine” / “The Fairy Fort Is On Fire”.

The show is on at 8pm nightly.

A modern family under pressure and fairies from the Otherworld haunt and threaten Léiní, telling her how to live as a mother and wife, but can she also find space to be an artist? Or will she go over to the Other Side? A contemporary play about boundaries, using folklore, music and dance.

A modern play about motherhood and magic

Dún na mBan Trí Thine by Éilís Ní Dhuibhne is a modern Irish play directed by Anne McCabe and NUI Galway’s Marianne Ní Chinnéide, performing arts manager at the university.

Starring Linda Bhreathnach, award-winning actress and filmmaker. Máire Ní Mháille, Tara Breathnach, Yvonne Laife, and Catherine Denning.

Éilís Ní Dhuibhne, who has been nominated for The Irish Times Orange Prize for Fiction, has worked closely with the directors to create a revised version of the play which was first staged in the Peacock in 1995.

Set design is by Tríona Lillis with costumes by Chérie White who designs for Macnas. The stage manager is Rae Penelope Visser from Fíbín.

Ticket information at the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, www.amharclann.com, 074 9532687.