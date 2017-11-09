This week's highlights in the Donegal area

Acclaimed veteran Irish singer-songwriter Mark Geary plays The Balor, Ballybofey tonight (Thursday November 9th) while popular Eagles tribute band Talon are at An Grianán in Letterkenny.

Tomorrow (Friday 10th) sees Phil Coulter at The Millennium Forum, Derry while A Miracle in Donegal – the new play by Brian Foster (Maire a Woman of Derry, The Butterfly of Killybegs) is at An Grianán for a two-night run (Friday and Saturday).

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kristina Rihanoff and Tristan MacManus are at The Millennium Forum on Sunday, November 12th.

The school musical for St Columba's College, Stranorlar, The Buddy Holly Story, runs at The Balor, Ballybofey from Tuesday next, November 14th, to Saturday, November 18th, while Letterkenny Music and Drama Group’s production of Hairspray is on the exact same dates at An Grianán, Letterkenny.

A Miracle in Donegal makes the short trip up the road from Letterkenny to The Millennium Forum, Derry, where it’s booked for a four-night run (Wednesday, November 15th to Saturday, November 18th).