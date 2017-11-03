Arts and Parts

Ralph McTell

The legendary guitarist and singer songwriter Ralph McTell appears in Letterkenny for the first time in 30 years when he performed a stunning concert as part of the Letterkenny Folk Festival. Writer and performer of such hits as Streets of London and From Clare to Here, this is sure to be a great gig.

Ralph McTell is at An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny at 8pm on Monday, November 6th.

Tickets are still available from 074 91 20777 and angrianan.com

The Three Tenors postponed

I’m sad to hear that the Three Tenors gig in An Grianán Theatre this Saturday evening has had to be postponed until next year.

Ruby Wax

The veteran comedienne and mental health specialist Ruby Wax appears with her new show, Frazzled, at An Grianán Theatre this Sunday night. I’ve no idea if there are any tickets left, best to check on 074 91 20777 and angrianan.com

Cassandra Wilson at McGrory's

Jazz legend, millions-selling, two-time Grammy award winner Cassandra Wilson and her band play the Backroom, McGrory’s Hotel, Culdaff on Wednesday, 1st November. Tickets from McGrory's on 07 493 79104.

Children’s Show

There’s a perfect family outing this Halloween half-term at An Grianán Theatre, this Saturday at 2pm.

A sensitive musical prodigy makes a quiet name for herself in a cacophonous world. As our young heroine journeys over cobblestones and canals, we learn about love, loss, the place of salt in our diet and the courage to lose our footing without losing our way.

It’s called They Called Her Vivaldi.

Enjoy solving this intriguing mystery. Expect stunning music and lighting design by Zia Bergin-Holly, who has recently won an award for Best Light Design at the 2017 Irish Times Theatre Awards. Starring Julie Maguire and Louis Lovett. Age guidance: 7 plus. Duration: 1 hour, no interval. Contains short use of strobe lighting. Bookings on 074 91 20777 and angrianan.com

Fergus Cleary: The Island Wake

Well known Donegal actor, writer and raconteur Fergus Cleary debuts his new play, The Island Wake, at The Balor today, Friday, November 3rd.

As a child, Fergus paid many visits to the island off the west coast of Ireland where his mother was born and reared. It was a totally different world from the mainland, for starters it didn’t have electricity until 1999 so the islanders had to make their own entertainment with the art of song and storytelling a treasured skill. Fergus takes these memories, and along with many humorous stories and sayings from the island folk, deftly weaves them into a captivating tale of island life and wit at once funny, entertaining and nostalgic. Tickets available from The Balor box office on 074 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com

House Wine Bar’s midnight session

The wonderful monthly midnight session in House Wine Bar continues tonight, Friday night, led by Tommy Callaghan on vocals and guitar and whole host of extremely talented other musicians, if you haven’t made it in yet do, you’re in for a real treat.