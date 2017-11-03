Mark Geary Plays 'The Fool'

One of the best-received acts at this summer’s Swell Festival over on Arranmore Island was Mark Geary.

Donegal obviously made as much an impression on Mark as he did on Donegal – soon after the festival he contacted organiser John Muldowney about coming up here to play again, John put him in touch with me and hey, presto – Mark Geary plays The Balor, Ballybofey, next week as part of a tour to promote his splendid brand spanking new album, The Fool.

Dubliner Mark is one of the finest Irish songsmiths of his generation. He’s honed his craft over the last 20-odd years, dividing his time between Ireland and New York City where he cut his teeth on the music circuit rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jeff Buckley at the renowned Sin-é. Indeed, such is the impression he made that Time Out NY magazine dubbed him "One of the East Village’s favourite adopted sons”.

Come to see him live and you’ll understand the buzz. He delivers both music and stories in unassuming style with a natural humour and ability to read the moment. It’s impossible not to be charmed.

Mark Geary plays The Balor, Ballybofey on Thursday next November 9th at 8pm. Ticket information from the Balor box office on 074 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com