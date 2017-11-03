Regional Cultural Centre gigs

Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, is presenting a great variety of concerts this month.

The shows at the RCC range from an exhilarating world music big band, to a pure old time country duo, to a classical quartet.

The brilliant young Appalachian duo Anna & Elizabeth play the RCC on Saturday, 4th November, followed by the award-winning French string quartet, Quatour Voce on Friday, 17th November. Concerts are presented in partnership with the Earagail Arts Festival and Donegal Music Education Partnership.

Anna & Elizabeth

Anna & Elizabeth, two of the most exciting young American traditional old-time musicians on the contemporary scene, play the RCC on Saturday, 4th November.

Elizabeth Laprelle is one of the most sought-after ballad singers of her generation and Anna Gevalt-Roberts is a mesmerizing, talented multi-instrumentalist (fiddle, banjo and guitar) and singer. Both share a desire to inspire people with the beautiful soul of Appalachian roots music.

Their visionary partnership pioneers new ways of presenting old songs and stories to modern audiences, transforming traditional music with innovative, modern arrangements. Their captivating live performances are marked by brilliant musicianship and exceptional singing with breathtaking harmonies. According to Sing Out Magazine, “There's something truly inspiring about this collaboration between 25-year-olds from southwest Virginia ... and a very special treat for lovers of pure traditional singing and playing, aficionados of the great ballad, and anyone that gets excited witnessing culture carried forward with mastery, love and a profound and real understanding of what makes old material great.”



Quatour Voce

The award-winning French string quartet, Quatour Voce, perform at the RCC on Friday, 17th November as part of a Music Network Irish tour. The group feature Sarah Dayan (violin), Cécile Roubin (violin), Guillaume Becker (viola) and Lydia Shelley (cello). They will bring their effortlessly sophisticated artistry to bear on an eclectic programme that ranges from the romantic despair of Bartók to the triumph of the romantic hero Beethoven. The Strad described them as “An excellent ensemble, precise chording, fine rhythm and loads of character”. While The Guardian said they are “Energising and stylish.”

Yurodny

These shows followed a stunning performance last night, Thursday, by Yurodny, the innovative nine-piece Irish world music outfit. Founded in 2007 by saxophonist and composer Nick Roth, Yurodny perform exhilarating contemporary interpretations of traditional music from around the world blending jazz, free improve and Balkan grooves. The line-up of Irish-based musicians includes Cora Venus Lunny (violin, viola), Oleg Ponomarev (violin), Adrian Hart (violin), Kate Ellis (cello), Nick Roth (saxophones), Colm O’Hara (trombone), Francesco Turrisi (keyboards, percussion), Dave Redmond (double bass) and Phil MacMullan (drums). Their performance on Thursday, November 2nd, was their first visit to Donegal.

The concerts start at 8pm and tickets​ ​are available​ ​@​ ​An​ ​Grianán​ ​Theatre​ ​Box​ ​Office​ ​on 074​ 9120777​ ​or​ online at ​​regionalculturalcentre.com