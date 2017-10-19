One-act plays at The Abbey Arts Centre

Ballyshannon Drama Society present two one-act plays – Five Kinds Of Silence and The Fat Lady Sings in Little Grimley - this week at The Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon.

Five Kinds of Silence by Shelagh Stephenson is an in-your-face production telling the story of a family living under the power of a vicious father. Following on from its Abbey Centre run it will be the Ballyshannon Drama Group's entry in the All Ireland One Act Drama festival circuit under the direction of Anne McHugh.

The second play, The Fat Lady Sings In Little Grimley, is an altogether lighter affair. Directed by Ailis McIntyre it’s a hilarious, laugh-out-loud comedy about an amateur drama company in competition with a nearby rival group.

That’s two vastly different plays in one night, so something for everyone. It’s in the middle of a four-night run which opened last Tuesday. The final two shows are tonight (Thursday, October 19th) and this coming Saturday, October 21st. For bookings and more information contact The Abbey Arts Centre on 071 9851375.