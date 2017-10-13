Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair to be launched today

This year’s Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair will be launched live on Rónán Beo @3 on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this afternoon, Friday, with a “sound clash” between some Donegal and Kerry trad legends.

There's a very special programme at 3pm today, Friday, when presenter Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí will be joined live in RnaG Doirí Beaga studios by Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Gearóid Ó Maonaigh, Nia Ní Bheirn, Manus Lunny, Theresa Kavanagh and Diane Cannon, while Séamus and Méabh Begley will join the fun from RnaG’s Kerry studios.

The trad giants will compete for listeners’ attention in a rollicking show that will be chaired as always by the inimitable Rónán.

Liam Ó Maonlaí and Robbie Hannan will also be joining Rónán during the programme.

The launch is on at 3pm today, Friday, on Rónán Beo @3 on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

This year’s fourth Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair takes place from December 27th to January 1st, in venues across Gaoth Dobhair.

Performers will include the musicians who will take part in Friday’s programme, as well as such trad luminaries as Iarla ó Lionáird with Steve Cooney, The Friel Sisters, Connie Mhary Mhicí and cairde, Jimmy and Peter Campbell, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, and Liam Ó Maonlaí’s super-group RÉ with Cormac Begley, Maitiú Ó Casaide, Eithne Ni Chatháin and Peter O’Toole, to name just a few.

The programme boasts a wide range of events, including traditional Irish music instrumental, song, Irish language classes; lectures; music recitals; kids’ events; and a series of concerts featuring the finest trad musicians.

The full winter school programme is online at www.scoilgheimhridh.com