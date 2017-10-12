A 1920s murder mystery this weekend from Letterkenny Music and Drama Group

Following on from their successful Midsummer Murder Mystery dinner in June, the Letterkenny Music and Drama Group are delighted to be returning to Castlegrove House on Friday, October 13th, and Saturday, October 14th, with a new ‘whodunnit’ – “Murder at Gatsby Hall”.

Styled around the 1920s era of the Charleston and flapper dresses, guests are encouraged to dress up and get ‘In the Mood’ with prizes on offer each night for best-dressed guests.

Following a champagne reception on arrival in the beautiful 18th-century Castlegrove House, guests will then be seated and between each course of a four-course dinner they will be entertained with a murder mystery acted out in front of them while trying to figure out who the murderer is.

Following dinner, as the tables are cleared away, the after-party begins and guests can dance the night away.

The director of “Murder at Gatsby Hall” is Pluincéad Ó Fearraigh, who is looking forward to returning to Castlegrove House after the success of the Midsummer Murder Mystery.

“We had such a great time there in June,” he said. “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and kept asking that we do it again, so here we are." He said there was something special about the decor and setting of Castlegrove House that lends itself to the idea of a murder-mystery dinner.

"The idea of going to a large house and being welcomed at the door by the butler before a grisly murder occurs is the staple of the murder-mystery genre, and we are looking for all the Miss Marples and Hercule Poirots out there to come along and do some sleuthing," Pluincéad said.

Acting out the parts for the guests will be Kieran Kelly, Maire O’Donnell, Diarmuid O’Gallachoir, Jean Curran, Mairead Hennessy, Michael Leddy, Bill Vaughan, Elaine Gillespie and Eoin O’Callaghan, each bringing their own unique comic stylings to the piece.

“Humour plays an important part in it - of course, the script is very funny, and the guests will be thoroughly entertained in between each course,” Pluincéad said.

And what of holding the event on Friday 13th? “Well, that just makes it even more special,” he said. “Other than Halloween night, what better night to have a murder mystery?"

Tickets for “Murder at Gatsby Hall” are €45 and can be bought by ringing 087 2134437. At the time of going writing, Saturday 14th night is currently sold out with not many tickets left.