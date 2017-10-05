Folk at the RCC

There's more great music this Friday night, sure we’re spoiled for choice!

Eliza Carthy is rated as one of the most engaging folk performers of her generation and she’s been twice nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Tim Eriksen is acclaimed for transforming American tradition with his startling interpretations of old ballads, love songs, shape-note gospel and dance tunes from New England and Southern Appalachia.

You can see them together at the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny on Friday, 6th October, at 8pm. See regionalculturalcentre.com or call 074 91 20777 to book.