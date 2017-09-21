Lady Sings the Blues

Veteran blues/folk/jazz singer Mary Coughlan and her band celebrate Mary’s 30-plus years in the music business this Saturday with a new show Live & Kicking at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny.

Often acknowledged as one of the greatest female vocalists and interpreter of songs that Ireland has ever produced, Mary blends the whisky-blurred husky notes and laconic wit of Billie Holliday with the bittersweet defiance and despair of Edith Piaf and a generous helping of deep down dirty Memphis blues all delivered in an unapologetic, rueful, sceptical Irish drawl.

With a roller-coaster career spanning three decades and 10 albums, her voice has remained a constant excellence, taking classic standards of jazz ballads and recent gems of rock and Irish songwriting and making them her own.

Her music is as uncompromising as the woman herself. Mary has long been known for her forthright views, recently hitting the headlines once more when she stormed out of Ivan Yates' Newstalk studio live on air in protest at fellow Newstalk presenter George Hook's controversial comments about rape victims. Her ability to wring the maximum pathos of inconsolable longing and loss out of a three-minute pop song puts her right up there with the great female interpreters of songs – we’re talking Dusty Springfield territory here.

Mary Coughlan’s Live & Kicking comes to An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny this Saturday Sepember 23rd at 8pm. Tickets are €22.50 available from An Grianan on 074 9120777 or online at www.angrianan.com