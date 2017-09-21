It’s been a busy year for in-house productions here at The Balor. There have been two professional productions so far – The Lad From Laghey, which toured Donegal as part of this year's Bealtaine Festival, and the double bill of The State Of The Nation and The Fund, which completed a five-date mini tour of Dublin, Donegal and Derry venues in May.

Add in an amateur production of the Sam Cree comedy Stop It Nurse, the highly successful summer musical Hairspray, which played to almost 2,000 people during an incredibly successful 10-night run last month and the Butt Drama Circle festival production of Brian Friel's Dancing At Lughnasa (with this year's Christmas panto Puss In Boots currently in rehearsal), and you realise the scope of what’s being produced. It’s fair to say there’s as much home-produced content on the Balor stage as there is touring work presented, which is quite an accomplishment.

The Balor's third professional production of the year is the Ray Cooney and Gene Stone comedy, Why Not Stay For Breakfast?, which opens a two-night run (Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th) at The Balor before going on to Ballyshannon, Dungloe and Glencolmcille as part of The Donegal Bay and Blue Stacks Festival.

The comedy in Why Not Stay For Breakfast? is found in the clash of cultures and generations between bachelor civil servant George and teenage hippy Laura, who turns up on his doorstep one night heavily pregnant and in need of help.

George enjoys the quiet life, content in his apartment with only the noise from the hippies in the flat upstairs disturbing his peace. One evening as he’s cooking dinner, there comes a fateful knock at his apartment door. Outside is Louise, the hippy girl from upstairs, who’s just walked out on her boyfriend. She’s nine months pregnant and looking for help from the most unlikely source. By morning George will never look at the world in the same way again.

Directed by Monica Doherty and starring popular local actors Kevin Gallagher as George and Kathleen Bradley as Louise, this is a delightful comedy containing lots of laughs and possibly a tear or two into the bargain.

Why Not Stay For Breakfast? is at The Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey on Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th of September at 8pm nightly. Tickets are €12 (€10 concession) available from The Balor Box Office on 0749131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com