Culture Night tomorrow

Tomorrow night (Friday, September 22nd) is Culture Night and gives you the opportunity to sample loads of free cultural and arts events around the county.

Culture Night has become an annual thing – the idea is that venues open their doors and put on shows for free for the general public to enjoy with the goal of converting a casual or first time attender into a regular cultural consumer. You could say that the arts world is copying the marketing techniques of drug dealers – you get your first hit for free and then we’ll get you hooked.

As I mentioned last week there are two great shows on in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny – Mikel Murfi’s one-man show I Hear You And Rejoice at 8pm, followed by Little John Nee and the Caledonia Highly Strung Orchestra at 8.30pm.

The Swell Festival Live at The Cottage in Letterkenny will feature some of the acts that appeared at this summer's Swell Festival. There’s more great live music at Club Beo in Leo’s Tavern, Crolly headlined by In Their Thousands.

The Gaudium Chamber Choir perform at Conwal Parish Church, North West Words presents its usual mix of poetry and song at The Florence Food Company and there’s a Letterkenny Town Park Art Trail as well as events everywhere from St Eunan’s Cathedral to The Central Library and as far away as Pettigo and even Fanad Lighthouse.

For the full rundown on all the events taking place have a look at www.culturenight.ie