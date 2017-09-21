This week's highlights in the Donegal area

John Kenny and Mary McEvoy star in The Successful TD – a stage adaptation of John B Keanes The Letters Of A Successful TD and An Irish Minister Of State – tonight, Thursday, at The Millennium Forum, Derry.

Friday is Culture Night, with a slew of free to attend events mainly concentrated in Letterkenny but also in places farther afield such a Leo’s Tavern, Pettigo and Fanad. Also on Friday, Tyrone comic Owen O'Neill brings his new show Red Noise to The Playhouse in Derry.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is on in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny on Saturday afternoon. Singer Mary Coughlan is at the same venue on Saturday evening. There’s more live music with the Alley, Strabane’s Original Sinners night and Liam Campbell presents The Social Conscience of The song in The Playhouse, Derry.

Blood Upon The Rose is a new musical drama about the love story between Grace Gifford and Joseph Plunkett. It stages a two-night run (Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th) at The Millennium Forum, Derry. Also on Sunday, Conal Gallen’s hilarious new comedy How’s Your Father is at The Abbey Centre, Ballyshannon.

Brilliant Brooklyn singer songwriter Christopher Paul Stelling is at The Balor, Ballybofey on Monday 25th and Country Comes To The Forum, on Tuesday 26th, is a charity country music gig at The Millennium Forum in aid of Foyle Search & Rescue.

Finally, the Balor's new comedy production Why Not Stay For Breakfast opens a two-night run (Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th) before going on a Donegal tour (taking in Ballyshannon, Dungloe and Glencolumbcille) as part of this years Donegal Bay & Blue Stacks Festival.