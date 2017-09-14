Regional Cultural Centre kicks off its autumn schedule tomorrow

Following a very successful Earagail Arts Festival concert programme, the Regional Cultural Centre has an impressive autumn line-up of eight great Irish and international acts.

The season begins with the best in Irish traditional music, featuring Dervish singer Cathy Jordan in the opening concert this Friday September 15th and continues with the eccentric veteran English singer-songwriter Earl Okin on September 21st. Legendary English folk artist Eliza Carty plays along with the roots Americana singer Tim Eriksen on October 6th, another leading English folk singer-songwriter Chris Wood performs on October 20th and Hot Club of Troy from Seattle perform the launch concert for the Django Sur Lennon gypsy jazz festival on October 26th.

Three November concerts include Irish world music big band Yurodny with Cora Venus Lunny on November 2nd, the brilliant old time Appalachian duo Anna & Elizabeth on November 4th and French classical string quartet Quatuor on November 17th.

All concerts commence at 8pm and are presented in partnership with Donegal Music Education Partnership, Earagail Arts Festival and Music Network. Tickets are available from An Grianán Theatre box office on 074 9120777 or regionalculturalcentre.com

Cathy Jordan and Earl Okin

Prepare to be entranced this Friday, September 15th, as three of Ireland’s most inventive singers offer up some stunning new interpretations of well-worn songs, with stirring instrumental playing and a little theatrical energy.

Noted for her earthy yet ethereal vocalisations and deceptively powerful voice, Cathy Jordan’s irrepressible energy and powerful stage presence have captivated audiences worldwide. Lead singer of trad supergroup Dervish, Cathy is joined by Mick Daly, founder member of the ground-breaking group Four Men and a Dog, and the brilliant Northern Irish piper Jarlath Henderson, youngest ever winner of the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award.

Veteran English eccentric Earl Okin is renowned for his vocal-trumpet solos and is regarded as one of the most accomplished bossa nova artistes outside Brazil. He was signed to the same company as The Beatles in 1966 and recorded his first single at Abbey Road in 1967. Earl visits the RCC on Thursday, September 21st, with his one-man show, a mixture of music and comedy.



English Folk and Americana

Two phenomenal voices from either side of the Atlantic sing songs from each of their traditions with a rare, raw passion and tangible energy at the RCC on Friday, October 6th.

Eliza Carty & Tim Eriksen, two of the world’s most respected performers in traditional folksong, come together as a powerhouse duo to perform material from their new album ‘Bottle’. Chris Wood, the multi-award winning English singer-songwriter, who weaves traditional song with his own uncompromising contemporary parables, makes a welcome return to the RCC on October 20th.

Jazz and World Music

The RCC is delighted to host the launch concert of the second Django Sur Lennon festival, featuring Hot Club Of Troy and the Kourosh Kanani Band, on October 26th.

Inspired by the compositions of legendary gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt, The Hot Club of Troy play acoustic jazz in the master’s style and instrumentation. A swinging rhythm supplied by acoustic guitar, clarinet, saxophone and bass provides the foundation for the timeless beauty of Django’s melodies as played on his trademark Selmer guitar.

The innovative eight-piece Irish world music outfit Yurodny, founded by saxophonist and composer Nick Roth in 2007, will perform exhilarating contemporary interpretations of traditional music from around the world blending jazz, free improve and Balkan grooves on November 2nd.

Appalachian and Classical

Elizabeth Laprelle, one of the most sought-after ballad singers of her generation, and Anna Gevalt-Roberts, a mesmerizing, talented multi-instrumentalist and singer, who both share a desire to inspire people with Appalachian roots music, play the RCC on November 4th.

The final concert in the autumn programme is the award-winning French string quartet Quatuor Voce on November 17th. They bring their effortlessly sophisticated artistry to bear on an eclectic programme, ranging from the romantic despair of Bartók to the triumph of the romantic hero Beethoven.