Open auditions for The Nutcracker this weekend

There are open auditions for An Grianán Theatre’s Christmas 2017 Production on Sunday, 17th September.

This is a fresh new version of the magical Christmas tale. Our Nutcracker is set in Donegal and blends drama, comedy and dance in a colourful story for family and school audiences.

There will be speaking and dance roles and this is a youth-led production, so we are looking for male and female performers from ages 8 to 21.

From 10am to 12pm they’ll be auditioning children ages 8 to 11 and from 12pm to 2pm it’ll be for ages 12+.

More information at 074 91 20777.