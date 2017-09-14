What's On
Open auditions for The Nutcracker this weekend
This is a fresh new version of the magical Christmas tale at An Grianán Theatre
There are open auditions for An Grianán Theatre’s Christmas 2017 Production on Sunday, 17th September.
This is a fresh new version of the magical Christmas tale. Our Nutcracker is set in Donegal and blends drama, comedy and dance in a colourful story for family and school audiences.
There will be speaking and dance roles and this is a youth-led production, so we are looking for male and female performers from ages 8 to 21.
From 10am to 12pm they’ll be auditioning children ages 8 to 11 and from 12pm to 2pm it’ll be for ages 12+.
More information at 074 91 20777.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on