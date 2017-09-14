Owen O'Neill at the Balor

Owen O Neill is a bit of a comic genius. I’ve always enjoyed his shows and he used to sell out An Grianán Theatre on a fairly regular basis back when it opened, before his live work took a back seat to acting and writing.

He’s on in the Balor Arts Centre this Friday, 15th September, at 8pm with his new show entitled Red Noise, and it’ll be well worth a look I’m sure.

Tickets and more information from 074 91 31840 and balorartscentre.com