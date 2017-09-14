What's On
The Vagina Monologues at An Grianán this Friday
The Ballyshannon-based Abbey Arts Productions brings the acclaimed production to Letterkenny
This Friday night, September 15th, the Ballyshannon-based Abbey Arts Productions presents the highly acclaimed, and moving The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler.
In a series of monologues based on the stories of hundreds of women from all over the world, the audience hears an emotive gathering of female voices including that of a 6-year-old girl; a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter; and a rape survivor.
These are stories that strip fear and shame, confront myths and disarm them.
It starts at 8pm at An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny.
