Fun filled 'Ireland V Scotland' football match for Donegal charity

A special charity football match and sports day will take place in Cloughaneely on Friday and Saturday, July 28th and 29th, to support the good work of local charity “Tobar”.

The match will be between ‘Donegal selects’ and ‘Glasgow All Star’ team travelling over from Scotland for the event.

The event was a regular fixture in Falcarragh over the years but that last event took place 21 years ago in 1996.

It is being organised by Joe McHugh, Lower Killult, Falcarragh, who is the father of country music star Lisa McHugh.

Joe says the sports day will take place on at their home on Friday at 2pm and up to 80 local kids will take part in the event.

The football match with take place on Saturday at Cloughaneely GAA club.

This will be followed by a ‘Welcome Home Dance’ in the marquee at the Gweedore Bar, Farcarragh with Lisa mcHugh and her band.

Joe said the match is being played in the memory of the late Anthony Boyle.

Tickets for the welcome home dance are €15.