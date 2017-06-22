Blackadder goes forth to Donegal

The new production of Blackadder Goes Forth brilliantly blends light comedy with gallows humour, while delivering a poignant message on the futility of war.

It’s 1917 and Captain Edmund Blackadder finds himself deep in the trenches of World War I at the mercy of the patently insane General Melchett. Determined to avoid being sent "over the top" to certain death, he devises a number of outlandish schemes to try and escape the frontlines, all with the less than able assistance of his colleagues – the overly enthusiastic Lieutenant George and the doggedly stupid Private Baldrick. Meanwhile his main obstacle for escape remains Captain Darling, who is equally determined that Blackadder be present for the big push.

An Grianán Theatre in association with Earagail Arts Festival present An Grianán Youth Theatre in Blackadder Goes Forth.

Adapted for the stage by Fergal Lonergan and based on the original TV series by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton.

Blackadder Goes Forth is directed by John D Ruddy, who will be well-known to theatre audiences in Donegal and farther from his performances in Letterkenny Music and Drama Group's, "The 39 Steps", "The Rising" by Joe O'Byrne, and many other productions.