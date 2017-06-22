Highlights in Donegal region

The Social Conscience of The Song is an interactive musical performance and discussion on songs of conscience taking place in The Playhouse in Derry tonight, Thursday June 22nd.

Tonight is also the third and final performance of Robin and The Sherwood Hoodies at The Alley in Strabane, while comedian/hypnotist Adrian Knight is at The Millennium Forum until Saturday.

The Arts Academy hold their Summer Variety Show at The Alley in Strabane tomorrow night, Friday, while On Cue Arts Academy presents Musically On Cue at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny on Saturday 24th.

Also on Saturday, Martin Jim McFadden's moving, true account of an alcoholic's journey to sobriety – Don’t Go There – can be seen at The Alley, Strabane.

Sunday, June 25th sees the Balor Youth Theatre Showcase at The Balor, Ballybofey while The Playhouse in Derry hosts The Miss Mary Hill School of Ballet showcase from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Playhouse is also the venue for a screening of The Royal Opera’s Verdi’s Otello on Wednesday, June 28th.