Festivals coming to Donegal

A quick round up of the many festivals to be enjoyed on our doorstep:

Sea Sessions in Bundoran is on from 23rd to 25th June. This year’s festival headliners are Primal Scream and The Coronas. Check it all out at seasessions.com. And if you’re going, don’t miss Donegal’s own Eve Belle, definitely one to see now before she makes it big.

Also on the weekend of the 23rd to the 25th June is a new festival in the always bustling Dunfanaghy. The Band Festival will be chock full of Bluegrass and Nashville style country sounds. See thebandfestival.com for all the details on that one.

Celtronic in Derry is one of the best electronic dance music festivals in Europe and it runs from 28th June to 2nd July. Carl Craig and Ellen Allien are among the big name djs, and there are workshops and seminars too - you can see the full line up online at celtronicfestival.com. This has become so successful that their gigs usually sell out so best to buy tickets in advance or check with the venues before travelling.

Another well-established festival, The Donegal Town Summer Festival, takes place at the end of this month from the 30th June to the 2nd July. There’ll be the usual craic agus ceol in the Diamond with music from Goats Don’t Shave, Aslan and others.

Here’s hoping the rain stays away !