The week's highlights in Donegal

The end of June is a traditionally quiet time and this year is no exception. Having a look around the various venues, and it’s mainly children's and schools shows, with some end-of-year showcases by drama schools.

Cirque de Lumiere is at The Balor, Ballybofey on Friday and Saturday evening at 7pm nightly. These performances were originally scheduled for last weekend but were postponed as a mark of respect for the passing of Caolan Melaugh.

Also taking place on Friday and Saturday is the Encore Performing Arts Academy End Of Year Showcase – that’s at The Alley in Strabane.

The stage version of popular children's book, (and subsequent animated film) "We’re Going On A Bear Hunt", can be seen at The Millennium Forum in Derry on Saturday and Sunday.

St Mary’s NS Stranorlar pupils will perform "Stella The Starfish" at The Balor, Ballybofey on Monday, 19th, and Tuesday, 20th, and "The Rainbow Fish" on Wednesday, 21st, and Thursday, 22nd.

Elio Pace and his band perform "The Billy Joel Songbook" at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny on Tuesday, June 20th.

Finally, hypnotist/comedian Adrian Knight opens a four-night stand (Wednesday, 21st, to Saturday, 24th) at The Millennium Forum, Derry.