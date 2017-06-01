Made in Donegal

Local music is to the fore at The Balor, Ballybofey this weekend as Glenfin-based singer-songwriter Oisin MacNally launches his CD, "Four Wee Birds", on Saturday, and Sunday sees The Big Sing – the annual Donegal Music Education Partnership's Choral Concert, featuring the acclaimed Donegal Youth Choir as well as junior choirs from Carrick, Dungloe and Letterkenny.

A singer and guitarist who also plays drums, African Djembe and Irish low whistle, Oisin MacNally's eclectic and varied influences are very much to the fore on "Four Wee Birds". Whether it be his own original compositions, blending folk and modern contemporary and World music, or interpretations of standards such as "The Lonesome Boatman", where traditional Irish is fused with electronica, his music showcases a crossover of musical styles.

"Four Wee Birds" is Oisin's sixth album – coming 20 years after the release of his first. It was entirely self recorded, produced and mastered in his home studio in Glenfin.

The Big Sing is an annual choral event organised by the Donegal Music Education Partnership that has established a well-deserved reputation as a memorable evening out.

The Donegal Youth Choir and junior choirs from Carrick, Dungloe and Letterkenny will perform choral classics, songs from the shows and more, performed by talented young singers from across the county. In addition to the big choral numbers, the programme will also feature solos and duets from some of the singers as well as some special guests.

Oisin MacNally’s "Four Wee Birds" CD Launch takes place this Saturday, June 3rd, at 8.30pm at The Balor. Admission is €10, which includes a free CD.

The Big Sing takes place on Sunday, June 4th, at 7pm. Admission is €10 for adults, €5 for children and €25 for a family of 4. Tickets for both shows are available from The Balor box office on 074 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com