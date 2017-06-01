Big week of arts in Donegal

West End musical, "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat", is in mid run at The Millennium Forum in Derry – it’s there until Saturday.

There are two shows in An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny this weekend, as part of the Irish Aerial Dance Festival. "Hang On" is on Friday, June 2nd, while Saturday, June 3rd, sees an International Aerial Circus double bill featuring performers from The Netherlands and Costa Rica.

Also on Saturday, Glenfin-based musician Oisin MacNally launches his new CD, "Four Wee Birds", at The Balor, Ballybofey and Encore Performing Arts Academy's annual dance recital takes place at The Alley in Strabane.

Donegal Music Education Partnership's annual choral concert, "The Big Sing", is in The Balor, Ballybofey on Sunday, June 4th, and The Balor also hosts the Donegal National Schools Drama Festival from Tuesday, June 6th, to Thursday, June 8th.

Finally there’s a triple bill Royal Ballet live screening at The Playhouse in Derry and Century Cinemas in Letterkenny on Wednesday, June 7th, showing "The Dream", "Symphonic Variations" and "Marguerite and Armand".